Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 2,069,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.