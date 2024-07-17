Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.20.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $332.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

