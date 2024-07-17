Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 233,958 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 267.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 445,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

