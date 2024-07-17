Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 38,102 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 466.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,074,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 318,247 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,153.0% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.