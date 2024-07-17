Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

