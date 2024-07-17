Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. 141,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,262. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

