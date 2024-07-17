Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

IXN traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.93. 211,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,759. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

