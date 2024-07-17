Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.61% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000.

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 342,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,416. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

