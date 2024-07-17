Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

GCOW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 174,881 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

