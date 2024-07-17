Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.