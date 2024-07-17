Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,636 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $221.48. 914,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,325. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

