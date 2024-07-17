Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 533,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

