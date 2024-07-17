Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE O traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

