Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 610,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 874,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,494. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.