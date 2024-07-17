Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39,481 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,481 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 210,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 167,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,197. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.