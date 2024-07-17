Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 42,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $16.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,969.05. 39,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,630. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,871.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,887.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

