Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.71. The company had a trading volume of 491,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.