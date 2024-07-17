Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,643 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 3,492,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,958. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

