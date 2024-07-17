Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 698 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,428 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

