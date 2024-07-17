AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,692 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 277,109 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.