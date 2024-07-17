Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,858. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,234,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

