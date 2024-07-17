Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 176,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.