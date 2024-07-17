Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00009467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $912.19 million and approximately $38.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,944,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,938,660.19778523 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.19135605 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $41,035,483.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

