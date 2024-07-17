Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 37,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.41. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

