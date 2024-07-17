AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.11

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 14111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

AZZ Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ



AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

