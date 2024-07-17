B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Critical Contrast

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for B&G Foods and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

B&G Foods presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $2.06 billion 0.32 -$66.20 million ($1.44) -5.78 BranchOut Food $2.83 million 1.16 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -0.55

This table compares B&G Foods and BranchOut Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BranchOut Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BranchOut Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -5.42% 8.33% 1.91% BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats BranchOut Food on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

