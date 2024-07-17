Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Shares of BKR opened at $36.30 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

