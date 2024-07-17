Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,215. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $168,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

