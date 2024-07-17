Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,035,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,485,297. The company has a market capitalization of $346.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

