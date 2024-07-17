Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 65,686,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,717,992. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.