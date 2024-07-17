Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 7,541,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,021,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 944.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

