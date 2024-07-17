Bank of America Trims First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price to $24.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 199,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,789. The stock has a market cap of $953.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.