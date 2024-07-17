BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

