Barclays Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $31.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

