Barclays Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $145.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.