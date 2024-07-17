Barclays Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $145.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,979,000 after buying an additional 344,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,781,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 945,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,169,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $79,852,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

