Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.11

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 875860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

