Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.48.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.