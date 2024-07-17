Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.48.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
