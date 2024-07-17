Barry P. Flannelly Sells 1,306 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 433,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,077. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

