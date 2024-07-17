Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0462 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $308.63 million and $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.63 or 0.05302416 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00043780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,950,874 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,250,874 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

