Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,297 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $38,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 149,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 709,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

