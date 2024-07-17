Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 709,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

