BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.20. 148,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.34.
