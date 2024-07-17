BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Lessened by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 299,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.