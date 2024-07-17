BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 1,710,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

