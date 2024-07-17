Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.08 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $6.61 or 0.00010262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $106.08 million and $473,110.24 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,417.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.88 or 0.00583507 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00070361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.63561101 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $489,240.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.