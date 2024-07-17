Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 4,713,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,738,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

