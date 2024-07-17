BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 13.2% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $871.89 million and approximately $25.50 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001562 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

