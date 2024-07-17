Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

BDTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 435,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $335.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

