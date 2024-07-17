BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOA remained flat at $51.84 on Wednesday. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

