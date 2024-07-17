BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.54). Approximately 41 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.53).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.50 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock Income and Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

